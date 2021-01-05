South Island Roads Reopening As Flood Repairs Continue

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency contractors have worked overtime to re-open most South Island highways affected by this week’s massive downpours.

The only routes which remain closed as a result of flood damage are SH82, between Kurow and Ikawai, and SH83 between Otematata and Aviemore.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Lower South Island Transport Systems Manager Graeme Hall says work is continuing at both sites to re-open the roads for travellers as soon as possible.

“Work is progressing well at both of these sites, and we’re aiming to have both roads re-opened by the weekend. The damage on SH83 will require reconstruction of the roadway approaching the Parsons Creek Bridge near Otematata, and while there is some rain in the forecast over the next few days we’ll be pulling out all the stops to get the job done before the weekend.”

Mr Hall reminded drivers that speed restrictions remain in place at several sites on the state highway network where flood repairs have been carried out.

“These temporary speed restrictions are in place to keep everyone safe – please slow down when driving through these sites.”

Drivers should check Waka Kotahi’s on-line Journey Planner before travelling for the latest information on road closures and traffic conditions.

