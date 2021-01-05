Man Charged In Relation To Linwood Homicide
Tuesday, 5 January 2021, 8:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 46-year-old man has been arrested and charged with
murder in relation to the death of a man in Linwood on 3
January.
He is due to appear in Christchurch District
Court tomorrow morning.
As the matter is now before
the courts, Police will not be providing further
comment.
ENDS
