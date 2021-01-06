Serious Crash On Te Henga Road, Waitākere
Wednesday, 6 January 2021, 1:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are in attendance at a serious crash involving a
single vehicle on Te Henga Road, Waitākere.
Police
were called just after 12.40pm where the vehicle had
reportedly rolled.
One of the vehicle's occupants has
been taken to Auckland City Hospital in a critical
condition.
Three other occupants in the vehicle have
sustained moderate injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit
has been advised and will examine the scene.
A section
of Te Henga Road, near Falls Road has been closed and
motorists in the area are advised to expect some
delays.
