Water incident, Two Mile Bay - Taupo

Thursday, 7 January 2021, 6:09 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

06 January

A person has died following a water incident at Two Mile Bay, Taupo.

Emergency services were notified at 6:07pm.

Sadly attempts to revive the person were unsuccessful and they have died at the scene.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Senate Races In Georgia

Hi and happy New Year.
Currently, the Republicans hold a 52-48 majority in the Senate, the upper chamber of US Congress. If the Democrats can manage to win both the Senate races in Georgia tomorrow (NZ time) then vice -President Kamala Harris can cast a tie-breaking vote on any legislation coming down the pike over the next four years.

Anything less, and President Joe Biden will have to go cap in hand to Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell and negotiate every aspect of his legislative agenda.... More>>


 
 

Waikeria Prison Riot: Waikeria 16 Have Surrendered - Maori Party

At approximately midday today, the 16 of Waikeria surrendered, escorted out by Rawiri Waititi, MP for Waiariki and Co-Leader of the Māori Party... More>>

New Year's Honours: PM Congratulates Recipients

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern Prime Minister MP for Mt Albert PĀNUI PĀPĀHO MEDIA STATEMENT Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has added her warm congratulations to the New Zealanders recognised for their contributions to their communities and the country in the New ... More>>

Government: New Zealand Welcomes Announcement Of UK And EU Brexit Deal

Foreign Minister Hon Nanaia Mahuta has welcomed news the United Kingdom and the European Union have reached an agreement on their future relationship. “We warmly congratulate the UK and the EU on the announcement. We know this has not been an ... More>>

National: Polluted Auckland Beaches Should Be Investigated

The ongoing polluted state of Auckland’s beaches is unacceptable and should be formally investigated by Parliament, National’s Environment spokesperson Scott Simpson says. “It’s an appalling state of affairs that has only got worse in ... More>>

Covid Testing: Additional COVID-19 Tests For Returnees From Higher Risk Countries

New virus variants and ongoing high rates of diseases in some countries prompt additional border protections Extra (day zero or day one) test to be in place this week New ways of reducing risk before people embark on travel being investigated, including ... More>>

Employment: Minimum Wage To Rise To $20

The Government is confirming it will deliver on its commitment to raise the minimum wage to $20 per hour from 1 April 2021, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today. Michael Wood said as we recover and rebuild from COVID-19, ... More>>

