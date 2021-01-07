Surf Life Saving NZ Acknowledges Fatality At Kariaotahi Beach
Thursday, 7 January 2021, 12:31 pm
Press Release: Surf Life Saving New Zealand
Surf Lifeguards assisted in the recovery of the body of
an adult male at Kariaotahi Beach on January 6,
2021.
At 10:25am, members of the public alerted
Kariaotahi Beach Surf Lifeguards that 4 people were in
trouble in the water. Three people in the group were able to
return to shore on their own, but sadly the fourth member of
the party was unable to be revived at the scene.
Our
thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who
died.
Surf Life Saving New Zealand would like to thank
all volunteers and emergency service personnel involved in
the incident.
This fatality occurred at a lifeguarded
beach outside of patrol hours. The death will be referred to
the Coroner and Surf Life Saving New Zealand’s Coastal
Safety team will work with emergency services to establish
the
circumstances.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On The Washington Riot And The Georgia Results
Hong Kong and Washington DC. On the same morning, the tyrants in power in Beijing and their counterpart in the White House have shown how they refuse to accept the legitimacy of any different points of view, and the prospect of losing power.
The scenes at the Capitol building have been unbelievable. After days of warning that the protesters were massing and likely to be violent, and with President Donald Trump urging them on… More>>