Update: Eastern Bay Of Plenty Homicide

Police are now in a position to release the name of the man who died on 26 December following an incident in Nukuhou, which occurred on 24 December.

He was 41-year-old Wipatene Mason, of Waimana.

A 35-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and is next due to appear in Whakatane District Court on 20 January.

Further charges as a result of the investigation are likely.

Enquiries into Mr Mason's death are ongoing and Police would like to hear from anyone who has not yet spoken to us and knows anything that may be useful to our investigation.

Anyone with information should call Police on 105, quoting file number 201224/5429.

You can also give information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

