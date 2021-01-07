Update: Eastern Bay Of Plenty Homicide
Thursday, 7 January 2021, 3:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are now in a position to release the name of the
man who died on 26 December following an incident in
Nukuhou, which occurred on 24 December.
He was
41-year-old Wipatene Mason, of Waimana.
A 35-year-old
man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause
grievous bodily harm, and is next due to appear in Whakatane
District Court on 20 January.
Further charges as a
result of the investigation are likely.
Enquiries into
Mr Mason's death are ongoing and Police would like to hear
from anyone who has not yet spoken to us and knows anything
that may be useful to our investigation.
Anyone with
information should call Police on 105, quoting file number
201224/5429.
You can also give information anonymously
through Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
