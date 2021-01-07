Mangaharakeke Drive (SH1) Blocked Following Crash, Hamilton - Waikato

Emergency services are attending a crash involving a car and a truck in Hamilton.

The crash occurred at the Mangaharakeke Drive (SH1) and Avalon Drive roundabout around 3:04pm.

One person is reported to have sustained serious injuries, and four people have sustained moderate injuries.

The road is currently blocked as the truck has rolled, and diversions will be put in place.

The road may take a number of hours to clear and motorists are advised to expect delays.

