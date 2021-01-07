Mangaharakeke Drive (SH1) Blocked Following Crash, Hamilton - Waikato
Thursday, 7 January 2021, 3:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are attending a crash involving a car
and a truck in Hamilton.
The crash occurred at the
Mangaharakeke Drive (SH1) and Avalon Drive roundabout around
3:04pm.
One person is reported to have sustained
serious injuries, and four people have sustained moderate
injuries.
The road is currently blocked as the truck
has rolled, and diversions will be put in place.
The
road may take a number of hours to clear and motorists are
advised to expect
delays.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On The Washington Riot And The Georgia Results
Hong Kong and Washington DC. On the same morning, the tyrants in power in Beijing and their counterpart in the White House have shown how they refuse to accept the legitimacy of any different points of view, and the prospect of losing power.
The scenes at the Capitol building have been unbelievable. After days of warning that the protesters were massing and likely to be violent, and with President Donald Trump urging them on… More>>