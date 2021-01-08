Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Homicide Investigation Underway In Northland

Friday, 8 January 2021, 7:16 am
At around 11pm last night, emergency services were called to a tavern on Opua Paihia Main Road, State Highway 11, in Opua.

Police located a male on the ground outside with critical stab wounds and despite efforts from St John staff, the male died enroute to hospital.

Police spoke with a number of people present at the scene and have arrested a 14-year-old male who is assisting Police with enquiries.

Charges are likely to be laid.

Those who live and work in the area can expect a slight disruption today as Police continue a scene examination outside of the tavern.

The road is not closed but there will be a number of Police staff in the area.

Police is asking for any members of the public who were in the area last night and heard or saw anything which they think may be of relevance to the investigation to contact Kerikeri Police on 105.

Police will not be in a position to release the name of the victim until all next-of-kin have been informed but we can confirm the deceased is a 22-year-old man.

We will be ensuring his family is supported at what is an extremely difficult time.

There is no further information available at this stage but we will provide an update to media later today.

--- Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell, Northland Police

ALSO:

