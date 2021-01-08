Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Charges For Short-stay Parking At Waipapa

Friday, 8 January 2021, 3:31 pm
Press Release: Canterbury DHB

Canterbury DHB’s move into the new Waipapa building has provided additional short-stay public car parks for use when dropping people off or picking them up at the Emergency Department or hospital.

With our Emergency Department relocating to Waipapa, the short-stay parking was initially opened to the public on a no charge basis with a 30-minute restriction. However, now the relocation has been successfully completed we need to ensure these parks are available for pick-up and drop-off purposes.

The first 30 minutes of parking will remain free. After 30 minutes the following charges will apply from 18 January 2020:

  • 30-60 minutes: $7.50
  • From 60 minutes onwards: additional $5 per half hour or part thereof ($80 maximum charge for a 24-hour period).

While access to the car park will remain unchanged, from 18 January people will need to ‘pay by plate’ once they have parked regardless of the time period they intend to park for, just as they do for street parking throughout the CBD.

There will be three pay-stations located within the car park and people will need to enter their number plate information to confirm their parking and pay for the time period they have selected. There will be no charge if 30 minutes is selected.

Alternatively, people are able to download and use the ParkMate app on their mobile phones to confirm their parking.

The mobility parks outside Waipapa will continue to be available free of charge, with no time limit.

Correct usage of the car park will be monitored from 18 January onwards.

Canterbury DHB’s Commercial Portfolio Manager Rachel Cadle says the new short-stay parks provide a much improved pick-up and drop-off option than what is currently available outside Christchurch Hospital.

“However, we want to ensure these parks have a fast turnover to provide this improved option for our patients and their whānau accessing Waipapa. They are short-stay parks and we expect the pricing after the first 30 minutes will encourage them to be used in that way.

“These parks complement the DHB’s existing park and ride shuttle service operating from the Deans Ave site, which now also provides a pick-up and drop-off service to Waipapa,” Rachel says.

A full list of parking options in close proximity to the Christchurch Hospital campus can be found on the DHB’s website here: https://www.cdhb.health.nz/patients-visitors/transport-parking/

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Canterbury DHB

Canterbury DHB

CDHB

Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) is a Christchurch, New Zealand based hospital and healthcare provider for the Canterbury region of New Zealand. Our region extends from Kekerengu in the North, to Rangitata in the South and Arthurs Pass in the West and comprises the six Territorial Local Authorities of Kaikoura, Hurunui, Waimakariri, Christchurch City, Selwyn and Ashburton.

We collaborate with other health and disability organisations, stakeholders and our community to decide what health and disability services are needed and how to best use the funding we receive from Government to improve, promote and protect the health, wellbeing and independence of our population.

At the Canterbury DHB, our vision is to improve the health and wellbeing of people living in Canterbury.

Contact Canterbury DHB

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Washington Riot And The Georgia Results

Hong Kong and Washington DC. On the same morning, the tyrants in power in Beijing and their counterpart in the White House have shown how they refuse to accept the legitimacy of any different points of view, and the prospect of losing power.

The scenes at the Capitol building have been unbelievable. After days of warning that the protesters were massing and likely to be violent, and with President Donald Trump urging them on… More>>

 

Waikeria Prison Riot: Waikeria 16 Have Surrendered - Maori Party

At approximately midday today, the 16 of Waikeria surrendered, escorted out by Rawiri Waititi, MP for Waiariki and Co-Leader of the Māori Party... More>>

ALSO:

New Year's Honours: PM Congratulates Recipients

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern Prime Minister MP for Mt Albert PĀNUI PĀPĀHO MEDIA STATEMENT Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has added her warm congratulations to the New Zealanders recognised for their contributions to their communities and the country in the New ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Zealand Welcomes Announcement Of UK And EU Brexit Deal

Foreign Minister Hon Nanaia Mahuta has welcomed news the United Kingdom and the European Union have reached an agreement on their future relationship. “We warmly congratulate the UK and the EU on the announcement. We know this has not been an ... More>>

ALSO:


National: Polluted Auckland Beaches Should Be Investigated

The ongoing polluted state of Auckland’s beaches is unacceptable and should be formally investigated by Parliament, National’s Environment spokesperson Scott Simpson says. “It’s an appalling state of affairs that has only got worse in ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid Testing: Additional COVID-19 Tests For Returnees From Higher Risk Countries

New virus variants and ongoing high rates of diseases in some countries prompt additional border protections Extra (day zero or day one) test to be in place this week New ways of reducing risk before people embark on travel being investigated, including ... More>>

ALSO:

Employment: Minimum Wage To Rise To $20

The Government is confirming it will deliver on its commitment to raise the minimum wage to $20 per hour from 1 April 2021, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today. Michael Wood said as we recover and rebuild from COVID-19, ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 