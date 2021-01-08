Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Drinks Trends To Sip And Savour This Summer

Friday, 8 January 2021, 4:19 pm
Press Release: Alcohol Beverages Council

“Roll out those lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer
Those days of soda and pretzels and beer
Roll out those lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer
Dust off the sun and moon and sing a song of cheer…”

made popular by Nat King Cole, 1963.

The forecast for this summer is hazy beers, spritely spritzers, lighter wines, and a sip and savour approach to spirits and luxe liqueurs says the NZ Alcohol Beverages Council (NZABC), and there is an abundance of options for those looking for that ‘better for me’ beverage with low alcohol, sugar or carbs.

“The boom of the craft beer industry has led to Kiwis developing discerning palates when it comes to knowing a pale ale from a pilsner. But it’s hazy beers that are all the craze, so you’ll see plenty of them around this summer, and they’re the beer selling out the fastest on tap,” says Bridget MacDonald, NZABC’s Executive Director.

“Innovation is key when bringing any new products to market, but it is just as critical for the industry to listen to its customers and respond to their needs. Customers are keen on drinks with a lower alcohol profile as well as low-carb and low-sugar. Demand for craft beers has shifted from stronger brews to craft beers of 4-5% abv (alcohol by volume). We’ve also turned a corner when it comes to choosing a beer that is full-flavoured but has no- or low-alcohol. Over the past five years, the volume of beers under 1.15% abv has increased by 256%. No- and low-alcohol beers are not only becoming increasingly popular but more broadly accepted and respected when we’re socialising,” Bridget says.

“Something light and bubbly is always popular this time of year whether it’s New Zealand’s finest sparkling wine, champagne or a crisp dry prosecco in a spritz cocktail. The blush of rosé remains on the rise this summer; still, you can never go wrong with your favourite chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, or pinot gris, or perhaps try a different varietal like an albariño for something light, floral and spicy. What’s really impressive is the innovation by some of our finest winemakers who are producing 0% wines and lighter wines under 10% abv – and still bursting with flavour,” says Bridget.

“The new kid on the block is the seltzer – either a beer, wine, spirit or cider base that is mixed with sparkling water and natural fruit flavours to provide a refreshing lower alcohol beverage (around 5% abv) that also offers low sugar and carbs. With refreshing flavour combinations from watermelon and strawberry to kiwifruit and lime they make an ideal summer drink. Many of the slimline cans contain one standard drink, so it is easy to keep an eye on how much you are drinking. Cans are conveniently portable for summer picnics and easily recyclable,” she says.

“Cocktails are ever-popular because it’s all about taking your time and having a ‘sip and savour’ experience with a drink like a decadent espresso martini. Gin has been extremely popular over the past couple of years right across the country, and people supporting local gins have been rewarded with flavour profiles of indigenous herbs and botanicals like kawakawa, manuka, and horopito. But rum is making its move to knock gin off its perch – we’re seeing this globally too. In Wellington, bartenders say high-quality tequila is getting its fair share of interest as a sophisticated sipping drink and following global trends this will only increase in popularity,” says Bridget.

“What we are mixing our drinks with is changing too. The ‘better for me’ trend is influencing interest in functional ingredients often associated with wellbeing such as kombucha, ginger and turmeric. Demand is increasing for premium tonic water and mixers to be paired with premium spirits – with exotic aromatics or flavours like elderflower they are often quite enjoyable on their own. We’re seeing a lot of support for local producers too,” says Bridget.

“New Zealand produces some phenomenal alcohol beverages that are world-class in quality, flavour and uniqueness. We might not be able to travel, but we can be transported to somewhere exotic or explore our own backyard through our tastebuds. The trick is to ‘travel’ safely and responsibly – so good rule of thumb is ‘Go no, low or slow’. It’s always okay to choose no or low alcohol drinks. If you choose to drink, pace yourself and enjoy your drink slowly,” says Bridget.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Alcohol Beverages Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Washington Riot And The Georgia Results

Hong Kong and Washington DC. On the same morning, the tyrants in power in Beijing and their counterpart in the White House have shown how they refuse to accept the legitimacy of any different points of view, and the prospect of losing power.

The scenes at the Capitol building have been unbelievable. After days of warning that the protesters were massing and likely to be violent, and with President Donald Trump urging them on… More>>

 

Waikeria Prison Riot: Waikeria 16 Have Surrendered - Maori Party

At approximately midday today, the 16 of Waikeria surrendered, escorted out by Rawiri Waititi, MP for Waiariki and Co-Leader of the Māori Party... More>>

ALSO:

New Year's Honours: PM Congratulates Recipients

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern Prime Minister MP for Mt Albert PĀNUI PĀPĀHO MEDIA STATEMENT Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has added her warm congratulations to the New Zealanders recognised for their contributions to their communities and the country in the New ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Zealand Welcomes Announcement Of UK And EU Brexit Deal

Foreign Minister Hon Nanaia Mahuta has welcomed news the United Kingdom and the European Union have reached an agreement on their future relationship. “We warmly congratulate the UK and the EU on the announcement. We know this has not been an ... More>>

ALSO:


National: Polluted Auckland Beaches Should Be Investigated

The ongoing polluted state of Auckland’s beaches is unacceptable and should be formally investigated by Parliament, National’s Environment spokesperson Scott Simpson says. “It’s an appalling state of affairs that has only got worse in ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid Testing: Additional COVID-19 Tests For Returnees From Higher Risk Countries

New virus variants and ongoing high rates of diseases in some countries prompt additional border protections Extra (day zero or day one) test to be in place this week New ways of reducing risk before people embark on travel being investigated, including ... More>>

ALSO:

Employment: Minimum Wage To Rise To $20

The Government is confirming it will deliver on its commitment to raise the minimum wage to $20 per hour from 1 April 2021, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today. Michael Wood said as we recover and rebuild from COVID-19, ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 