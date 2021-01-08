Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Christchurch Northern Corridor T2 Lanes Operational From Monday

Friday, 8 January 2021, 4:21 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

The Christchurch Northern Corridor T2 lanes, Park & Ride facilities in Kaiapoi and Rangiora, and new direct bus services between Waimakariri and Christchurch CBD will be operational from next week, providing more travel options through the region and encouraging people to move in fewer vehicles.

From Monday 11 January, drivers can use the T2/carpool lanes if they have one or more passenger. There will be two carpool lanes:

  • The Tram Road On-Ramp T2 lane will operate 24/7. It is also a freight lane which will be open to trucks.
  • The CNC Motorway T2 lane will be in operation from 6am to 9am, in the right-hand lane, on weekday mornings.

“When we were widening the Waimakariri bridge we had a unique opportunity to future-proof the network and provide more choices by introducing a southbound lane that could operate as a T2 lane during morning peak,” Waka Kotahi Director of Regional Relationships Jim Harland says.

“This is the first carpool lane in the South Island, and will mean people who are travelling together in the same vehicle, or using public transport, won’t get caught up in morning congestion while heading into the city.

“It’s a great way to encourage people to change how they travel, giving people transport choices so they can save money, get into the city a bit faster, and have less of an impact on the environment.”

The new CNC motorway has also allowed Waka Kotahi, together with Environment Canterbury and Waimakariri District Council, to provide a direct bus service, park and ride facilities and a new cycleway across the Waimakariri River connecting to a shared use path along the entire length of the new motorway. This will then connect to the central city and North Canterbury.

Direct bus and Park & Ride

The direct bus services from Waimakariri to central Christchurch, starting 11 January, will be free for the first two weeks.

Metro’s new, fast and direct bus services to central Christchurch includes four morning trips from both Rangiora and Kaiapoi, and five afternoon trips back to each township. The new 91 Rangiora – City direct, and 92 Kaiapoi – to City direct bus services are supported by Park & Ride facilities in both Kaiapoi and Rangiora.

Waimakariri District Council has added more Park & Ride facilities in Kaiapoi and Rangiora to allow local residents to take advantage of the new T2 lanes and direct buses. Locals can park their car or bike at the new facilities, then catch the bus or meet up with friends or colleagues to carpool.

Rangiora Park & Ride:

  • Northern Rangiora – River Road beside the dog park
  • Central Rangiora – White Street in the existing location beside Dudley Park
  • Southern Rangiora – South Belt, at Southbrook Park

Kaiapoi Park & Ride:

  • Central Kaiapoi – behind New World between Sewell Street and Charles Street
  • Southern Kaiapoi – just south of the Tram Road on-ramp at Wrights Road

Each Park & Ride facility has lighting, security cameras and facilities for secure bike storage. Parking is free.

More info - https://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/christchurch-motorways/christchurch-northern-corridor/letsride/

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

