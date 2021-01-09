Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ponytails For Export After Charity Shearing Head-shave

Saturday, 9 January 2021, 4:15 pm
Press Release: Shearing Sports New Zealand

All cleaned-up, from left shearing crank grinder Alice Woolston, shearing legend Sir David Fagan and shaven Natalie Crisp after the charity event in Te Kuiti on Friday night. Photo / SSNZ

Shearing legend Sir David Fagan has taken to the handpiece again to shear pony tails for export.

The Friday-night moment was part of the entertainment during the North Island Speedshear Shearing Championship in hometown Te Kuiti on Friday night, when he used a crank-powered handpiece to shave the head of local and former England World championships woolhandling representative Natalie Crisp.

Her pony tails are now headed for the Little Princess Trust in the UK, which provides human hair wigs for child cancer sufferers who have lost their hair, while cash donations on the night and on a Givealitle page are destined for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ.

Crisp first came to New Zealand to shear about 17 years ago and has now been living in the country for about eight years with partner Nik Bryant.

She now enters the woolsheds only rarely, the fulltime job now being with Waitomo Honey, with even the boss Alice Woolston roped-in on Friday night. She had two roles, as a firefighter collecting at the door for the Te Kuiti Volunteer Fire Brigade, and as the grinder cranking the power for the head-shaving, which took place in front of a crowd of up to 200 at the Waitete Rugby Club, the club of late rugby great Sir Colin Meads.

Two Speedshear competitor singlets were also auctioned on the night, one raising $300 which went into the Breast Cancer collection, and the other $150 which went to the fire brigade.

It was the latest of several fundraising shearing events in recent times, including two back-to-back eight-hour “days” in a 7am-5am effort by Hawke’s Bay shearer Ariki Hawkins in support of a shearing mate who was injured in a quadbike rollover on a Southland farm, and a 24hr “Shearathon”by Taihape shearers Brad Anderson and Sam Mallalieu in support of Ronald McDonald House.

Sir David, who retired from competitive shearing in 2015 with 642 Open-class wins and multiple World, Golden Shears and New Zealand titles behind him, surprised even himself with the cleanness job on the head-shave, saying that the quality of most haircuts done with shearing handpieces usually requires finishing touches from a barber or hairdresser.

Crisp sat like a lamb as Sir David completed the job - almost. A tassle left behind at the end could have meant the red-light of disqualification had it been part of the actual Speedshear, but Sir David removed the final piece of outstanding growth soon afterwards.

But Crisp had had some experience, having her hair shorn once before for charity, at the Great Yorkshire Show in England in 2014, when the person on the cutting gear was a real hairdresser.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Shearing Sports New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Washington Riot And The Georgia Results

Hong Kong and Washington DC. On the same morning, the tyrants in power in Beijing and their counterpart in the White House have shown how they refuse to accept the legitimacy of any different points of view, and the prospect of losing power.

The scenes at the Capitol building have been unbelievable. After days of warning that the protesters were massing and likely to be violent, and with President Donald Trump urging them on… More>>

 

Waikeria Prison Riot: Waikeria 16 Have Surrendered - Maori Party

At approximately midday today, the 16 of Waikeria surrendered, escorted out by Rawiri Waititi, MP for Waiariki and Co-Leader of the Māori Party... More>>

ALSO:

New Year's Honours: PM Congratulates Recipients

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern Prime Minister MP for Mt Albert PĀNUI PĀPĀHO MEDIA STATEMENT Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has added her warm congratulations to the New Zealanders recognised for their contributions to their communities and the country in the New ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Zealand Welcomes Announcement Of UK And EU Brexit Deal

Foreign Minister Hon Nanaia Mahuta has welcomed news the United Kingdom and the European Union have reached an agreement on their future relationship. “We warmly congratulate the UK and the EU on the announcement. We know this has not been an ... More>>

ALSO:


National: Polluted Auckland Beaches Should Be Investigated

The ongoing polluted state of Auckland’s beaches is unacceptable and should be formally investigated by Parliament, National’s Environment spokesperson Scott Simpson says. “It’s an appalling state of affairs that has only got worse in ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid Testing: Additional COVID-19 Tests For Returnees From Higher Risk Countries

New virus variants and ongoing high rates of diseases in some countries prompt additional border protections Extra (day zero or day one) test to be in place this week New ways of reducing risk before people embark on travel being investigated, including ... More>>

ALSO:

Employment: Minimum Wage To Rise To $20

The Government is confirming it will deliver on its commitment to raise the minimum wage to $20 per hour from 1 April 2021, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today. Michael Wood said as we recover and rebuild from COVID-19, ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 