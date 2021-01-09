One Dead Following Farm Vehicle Crash, Waipukurau

One person has died following a single-vehicle crash on a rural property in Waipukurau today.

Emergency services responded to a report of a person being injured after the four-wheel drive farm vehicle they were on rolled at 11:25am.

Medical assistance was provided however the person sadly died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit and Worksafe NZ have been notified.

