One Dead Following Farm Vehicle Crash, Waipukurau
Saturday, 9 January 2021, 6:13 pm
One person has died following a single-vehicle crash on a
rural property in Waipukurau today.
Emergency services
responded to a report of a person being injured after the
four-wheel drive farm vehicle they were on rolled at
11:25am.
Medical assistance was provided however the
person sadly died at the scene.
The Serious Crash Unit
and Worksafe NZ have been
notified.
