Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

World Lamb Shearing Record In Southland

Sunday, 10 January 2021, 4:12 pm
Press Release: Shearing Sports New Zealand

The stage is being set for a unique attempt in Southland next week on a World shearing record which has gone unchallenged for 13 years.

Gore shearer Megan Whitehead, 24, will attempt the solo women’s nine-hours strongwool lamb shearing record of 648 (72 an hour), set on November 27, 2007, by Waikato shearer Emily Welch. The previous record of 541 had been set in 1989. Megan has been shearing in recent months in Hawke’s Bay and King Country, as well as adhering to a specific physical training regime.

Megan’s attempt will take place at the Grant Brothers woolshed, 76 Croydon Bush Rd, Croydon Bush, Gore North 9774, on Thursday, January 14, starting at 5am and finishing at 5pm.

The shearer: Megan Whitehead, a daughter of former shearers Quentin Whitehead and Tina McColl, is already the joint holder of one World record, the four-stand eight-hours women’s record of 2066 lambs set in the central North Island on January 23 last year (2020). She shore a personal best of 608, the best of the day and at an average of 76 an hour.

The record: Under the auspices of the World Sheep Shearing Records Society, there are standard rules, with five “runs” during the day, from 5am-7am, 8am-9.45am, 10.15am-Noon, 1pm-2.45pm, and 3.15pm-5pm, separated by one-hour breakfast and lunch breaks, and half-hour morning and afternoon “smoko” (morning and afternoon-tea breaks). For comparison sake, eight-hours records are done in four two-hour runs. Both 9hrs and 8hrs are standard working days in New Zealand woolsheds.

Five judges have been appointed (one watching via AVL from Australia because of Covid-19 travel restrictions) to ensure appropriate quality and record rules are adhered to. Judges will on Wednesday oversee the shearing of 20 sample lambs, from which the average clip must be a minimum of 0.9k of wool per lamb for the attempt to go ahead. During the attempt the judges may remove individual sheep from the tally or even call the event off early if the quality is below the required standards.

In the record 13 years ago, Emily Welch shore 144 in the two hours before breakfast followed by successive 1hr 45min runs of 125, 123, 127, and 129.

Costs: More than 70 people will be involved in making sure the event runs smoothly on the day.

There are considerable costs involved which include world record fees, judges expenses, accommodation, food, shed preparation etc. A large team of valued sponsors have been gathered to support Team Whitehead with Snowline Rams being the Platinum sponsor.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Shearing Sports New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Washington Riot And The Georgia Results

Hong Kong and Washington DC. On the same morning, the tyrants in power in Beijing and their counterpart in the White House have shown how they refuse to accept the legitimacy of any different points of view, and the prospect of losing power.

The scenes at the Capitol building have been unbelievable. After days of warning that the protesters were massing and likely to be violent, and with President Donald Trump urging them on… More>>

 

Waikeria Prison Riot: Waikeria 16 Have Surrendered - Maori Party

At approximately midday today, the 16 of Waikeria surrendered, escorted out by Rawiri Waititi, MP for Waiariki and Co-Leader of the Māori Party... More>>

ALSO:

New Year's Honours: PM Congratulates Recipients

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern Prime Minister MP for Mt Albert PĀNUI PĀPĀHO MEDIA STATEMENT Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has added her warm congratulations to the New Zealanders recognised for their contributions to their communities and the country in the New ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Zealand Welcomes Announcement Of UK And EU Brexit Deal

Foreign Minister Hon Nanaia Mahuta has welcomed news the United Kingdom and the European Union have reached an agreement on their future relationship. “We warmly congratulate the UK and the EU on the announcement. We know this has not been an ... More>>

ALSO:


National: Polluted Auckland Beaches Should Be Investigated

The ongoing polluted state of Auckland’s beaches is unacceptable and should be formally investigated by Parliament, National’s Environment spokesperson Scott Simpson says. “It’s an appalling state of affairs that has only got worse in ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid Testing: Additional COVID-19 Tests For Returnees From Higher Risk Countries

New virus variants and ongoing high rates of diseases in some countries prompt additional border protections Extra (day zero or day one) test to be in place this week New ways of reducing risk before people embark on travel being investigated, including ... More>>

ALSO:

Employment: Minimum Wage To Rise To $20

The Government is confirming it will deliver on its commitment to raise the minimum wage to $20 per hour from 1 April 2021, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today. Michael Wood said as we recover and rebuild from COVID-19, ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 