Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Encourages Dog Owners To Look Out For Algae In Waterways

Monday, 11 January 2021, 10:05 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti Coast District Council is advising dog-owners to keep an eye out for toxic algae in the district’s waterways as the temperature rises. That includes lagoons in parks and reserves as well as rivers and streams.

Greater Wellington Regional Council are advising there are now dangerous levels in Waipoua River in the Wairarapa and elevated levels in Te Awa Kairangi (Hutt River).

Environmental Standards Manager Jacquie Muir, says seasonal changes that occur around this time of year impact on algae levels and it’s likely that we’ll soon see toxic algae in some parts of Kāpiti.

“We’re noticing the water levels slowly dropping and temperatures rising so it is possible cyanobacteria, an algae which is toxic to humans and deadly for dogs, will appear. We’re increasing signage at recreational swimming sites and taking this opportunity to remind people to be aware of the risks,” says Ms Muir.

The Council will maintain its seasonal monitoring program of recreational swimming sites, in partnership with Greater Wellington Regional Council. This happens weekly during the summer months.

Test results from popular river, lagoon and beach locations are available on the Council’s website.

Check for toxic algae

Signage at popular swimming sites is increasing to remind people to check for signs of toxic algae.

Toxic algae (cyanobacteria) generally form brown or black mats that grow on rocks in the river bed. Mats that come loose from the river bed can wash up on the river bank or form floating ‘rafts’ in shallow areas. When exposed, the mats may dry out and turn a light brown or white colour and may also produce a strong musty odour. Cyanobacteria differ from harmless bright green algae, which often form long filaments.

It is important to keep an eye on babies and toddlers who may put objects in their mouths. Seek emergency medical attention immediately if anyone in your group swallows toxic algae.

Caution should also be taken when exercising dogs by rivers as they are strongly attracted to the musty smell of drying mats and will eat them where they can, which could be fatal. The algae is quickly dispersed and deactivated by salt water, so it’s safer to walk your dog at the beach instead of at rivers during the summer.

Given the rapid growth of toxic algae and its potential change in coverage between weekly monitoring points people are also urged to know what it looks like.

“If you suspect toxic algae might be present then keep your dogs out of the water and let us know,” says Ms Muir.

Greater Wellington Regional Council has more information about toxic algae at www.gw.govt.nz/toxic-algae

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Washington Riot And The Georgia Results

Hong Kong and Washington DC. On the same morning, the tyrants in power in Beijing and their counterpart in the White House have shown how they refuse to accept the legitimacy of any different points of view, and the prospect of losing power.

The scenes at the Capitol building have been unbelievable. After days of warning that the protesters were massing and likely to be violent, and with President Donald Trump urging them on… More>>

 

Waikeria Prison Riot: Waikeria 16 Have Surrendered - Maori Party

At approximately midday today, the 16 of Waikeria surrendered, escorted out by Rawiri Waititi, MP for Waiariki and Co-Leader of the Māori Party... More>>

ALSO:

New Year's Honours: PM Congratulates Recipients

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern Prime Minister MP for Mt Albert PĀNUI PĀPĀHO MEDIA STATEMENT Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has added her warm congratulations to the New Zealanders recognised for their contributions to their communities and the country in the New ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Zealand Welcomes Announcement Of UK And EU Brexit Deal

Foreign Minister Hon Nanaia Mahuta has welcomed news the United Kingdom and the European Union have reached an agreement on their future relationship. “We warmly congratulate the UK and the EU on the announcement. We know this has not been an ... More>>

ALSO:


National: Polluted Auckland Beaches Should Be Investigated

The ongoing polluted state of Auckland’s beaches is unacceptable and should be formally investigated by Parliament, National’s Environment spokesperson Scott Simpson says. “It’s an appalling state of affairs that has only got worse in ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid Testing: Additional COVID-19 Tests For Returnees From Higher Risk Countries

New virus variants and ongoing high rates of diseases in some countries prompt additional border protections Extra (day zero or day one) test to be in place this week New ways of reducing risk before people embark on travel being investigated, including ... More>>

ALSO:

Employment: Minimum Wage To Rise To $20

The Government is confirming it will deliver on its commitment to raise the minimum wage to $20 per hour from 1 April 2021, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today. Michael Wood said as we recover and rebuild from COVID-19, ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 