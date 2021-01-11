Police Appeal To Witness To Come Forward As Northland Homicide Investigation Continues

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff McCarthy, Northland Police:

Police is continuing to investigate the death of 22-year-old Bram Willems who was killed following an incident in Opua on Thursday evening (7 January 2021).

A 14-year-old male has been charged with murder in relation to Mr Willems’ death and is due to appear in the Whangārei High Court on February 4.

The investigation into Mr Willems’ death continues, and we are reiterating our appeal for any information on both an incident in Kawakawa and sightings of a vehicle.

Police have been canvassing CCTV footage and we believe there was a woman who witnessed an altercation outside of the Work and Income building on Kawakawa’s main street at around 10pm on Thursday.

We are asking her to please contact Police either by visiting her nearest station or contacting 105 and quoting file number 210108/7855.

She was not involved in the incident but it is important that Police speak with her.

Anyone who may have taken photographs or filmed the incident in Kawakawa is asked to upload that here, https://crew.nzpolice.org(link is external)

We’re also looking for sightings of a silver Toyota Altezza, registration MQE620 (pictured), in the Kawakawa/Opua/Kerikeri areas late on Thursday night and into Friday.

Information can be given to Police via 105 again quoting file number 210108/7855.

