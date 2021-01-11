Mount Ruapehu Volcanic Alert Level Reduced To Level 1
Monday, 11 January 2021, 3:38 pm
Press Release: Department of Conservation
The Volcanic Alert Level (VAL) for Mount Ruapehu has been
lowered from level 2 to level 1 today.
The Department
of Conservation (DOC) closed the summit area of Mount
Ruapehu on December 21, 2020. The area 2km from the centre
of Te Wai ā-moe/Crater Lake was closed in response to the
VAL being raised to level 2 by GNS Science and the increased
risk of an eruption occurring. With the VAL now returned to
level 1, the 2km exclusion zone has been lifted and there
are no longer any restrictions in place.
Tongariro
Operations Manager Connie Norgate says while the alert level
has returned to level 1 (which is normal for Ruapehu),
visitors should remember Tongariro National Park is an
active volcanic area, and eruptions can occur with little or
no warning.
“The closer people are to the Park’s
active volcanic vents, the higher their risk of being
exposed to volcanic hazards. Eruptions can occur at any
time, we recommend people remain at least 700 metres from Te
Wai ā-moe/Crater Lake, and do not camp within 1.5km of the
Lake as a safety precaution (see attached
map).
“Please respect the maunga and familiarise
yourself with the volcanic risk info on DOC’s website,”
says Connie
Norgate.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On The Excessive Secrecy Surrounding Cyber Hacks, And Some Lost Soul Legends
Well, apart from the who, why and how of it, the recent hack of the Reserve Bank’s computer security defences seems crystal clear. It happened.
It happened about five months or so after the computer systems at the New Zealand Stock Exchange and several major corporates and state agencies were also penetrated. Also by persons unknown, and for reasons unclear.
It would seem that this country’s cyber systems are coming under periodic attack by individuals or by foreign governments- or by both - but we don’t seem to know (or aren’t being told) for what ends, and without any revelations about what (if anything) has been lost in the course of these raids. More>>