Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Funding For Te Waihora Restoration Project Celebrated

Tuesday, 12 January 2021, 11:32 am
Press Release: Environment Canterbury

Te Taumutu Rūnanga and the Co-Governors of Te Waihora / Lake Ellesmere have welcomed the recent announcement that their application to the Ministry for the Environment’s Freshwater Improvement Fund for project funding had been successful.

Co-Governance Co-Chairs Liz Brown (Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu Interim) and Jenny Hughey (Environment Canterbury) said that over five years, the project would restore a whole catchment along Te Waikēkēwai/Waikēkēwai Stream on the south-western edge of the lake.

Restoring Waikēkēwai – a long-term aspiration

“Restoration of Waikēkēwai has been a long-term aspiration for Taumutu Rūnanga,” said Taumutu Kaitiakitanga leader Bridget Robilliard.

“We created a long-term restoration plan in 2013 and each year have implemented focused restoration projects, including creating Ōrariki wetland near our marae, restoring the section of Waikēkēwai that flows through our properties, and installing an top-of-the-line, eco-friendly wastewater treatment system.”

“In recent years, the Whakaora Te Waihora programme (under Co-Governance) and Te Taumutu Rūnanga have worked in partnership to expand existing works via Whakaora Te Waikēkēwai. The new funding allows for significant expansion of this important project,” added the Co-Chairs.

Bridget Robilliard said the project would improve water quality, māhinga kai and biodiversity.

Working together to restore the catchment

“This project will benefit the community, as it will complete the riparian planting of the whole stream, re-create a significant wetland on our land and deliver on-farm actions for all properties in the catchment,” Bridget Robilliard said.

“We are looking forward to building on the relationships with landholders along the stream to work together to restore the catchment and support sustainable farming practices. By doing so we will share our principles of leading by example to embed our kaitiakitanga values.”

The amount of approved government funding was $2.16 million. Total project costs will be $4.16 million over five years, with the remainder coming from Environment Canterbury and other contributors.

“The delivery of the project will be one of the first in the country not only co-designed but also co-managed by Rūnanga and local government,” the Co-Chairs concluded. “We very much look forward to its completion, helping significantly towards restoring the mauri of Te Waihora.”

Background

Te Taumutu Rūnanga is one of the 18 Papatipu Rūnanga of Ngāi Tahu, with more than 23,000 members.

The Co-Governance partners are Environment Canterbury, Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu, Selwyn District Council, Christchurch City Council, and the Department of Conservation. Their vision: “Co-Governance is the korowai of kaitiakitanga over Te Waihora and its catchment.

To be leaders providing direction for all those who have a role in, or responsibility for, restoring the mauri of Te Waihora while maintaining a prosperous land-based economy and thriving communities for current and future generations.”

The vision guiding the work of the Whakaora Te Waihora Joint Restoration Programme: “To restore and rejuvenate the mauri and ecosystem health of Te Waihora and its catchment.”

Find out more about the Co-governance.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Environment Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Excessive Secrecy Surrounding Cyber Hacks, And Some Lost Soul Legends

Well, apart from the who, why and how of it, the recent hack of the Reserve Bank’s computer security defences seems crystal clear. It happened.

It happened about five months or so after the computer systems at the New Zealand Stock Exchange and several major corporates and state agencies were also penetrated. Also by persons unknown, and for reasons unclear.

It would seem that this country’s cyber systems are coming under periodic attack by individuals or by foreign governments- or by both - but we don’t seem to know (or aren’t being told) for what ends, and without any revelations about what (if anything) has been lost in the course of these raids. More>>


 
 

Survey: Ongoing Work Dissatisfaction

This year’s CTU work life survey shows the need for a fundamental overhaul of New Zealand’s employment framework says CTU Secretary Melissa Ansell-Bridges. The survey, which was answered by 1200 respondents, shows more than half of respondents reporting their income has not kept up with the cost of living in the last year, 52% stating their workload has got worse over the period, and 42.6% reporting lower job satisfaction.More>>

Waikeria Prison Riot: Waikeria 16 Have Surrendered - Maori Party

At approximately midday today, the 16 of Waikeria surrendered, escorted out by Rawiri Waititi, MP for Waiariki and Co-Leader of the Māori Party... More>>

ALSO:

New Year's Honours: PM Congratulates Recipients

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern Prime Minister MP for Mt Albert PĀNUI PĀPĀHO MEDIA STATEMENT Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has added her warm congratulations to the New Zealanders recognised for their contributions to their communities and the country in the New ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Zealand Welcomes Announcement Of UK And EU Brexit Deal

Foreign Minister Hon Nanaia Mahuta has welcomed news the United Kingdom and the European Union have reached an agreement on their future relationship. “We warmly congratulate the UK and the EU on the announcement. We know this has not been an ... More>>

ALSO:


National: Polluted Auckland Beaches Should Be Investigated

The ongoing polluted state of Auckland’s beaches is unacceptable and should be formally investigated by Parliament, National’s Environment spokesperson Scott Simpson says. “It’s an appalling state of affairs that has only got worse in ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid Testing: Additional COVID-19 Tests For Returnees From Higher Risk Countries

New virus variants and ongoing high rates of diseases in some countries prompt additional border protections Extra (day zero or day one) test to be in place this week New ways of reducing risk before people embark on travel being investigated, including ... More>>

ALSO:

Employment: Minimum Wage To Rise To $20

The Government is confirming it will deliver on its commitment to raise the minimum wage to $20 per hour from 1 April 2021, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today. Michael Wood said as we recover and rebuild from COVID-19, ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 