Whānau Summer Day Brings The Backyard To The Bush

Kaitoke Regional Park will be everybody's big backyard this Saturday as Greater Wellington hosts Whānau Summer Day, a free event for the whole family.

Celebrating the classic Kiwi backyard, the day will be full of activities, surprises and stories about this magnificent natural setting.

Greater Wellington Councillor Ros Connelly, who will be attending, says that the event promises to be a fun filled way for whānau to get closer to nature.

“Our Whānau Summer Day shows that parks are at the heart of communities. We are so lucky to have the fantastic Kaitoke Regional Park sitting on our doorstep. With over 2860 hectares of bush clad hills, rivers and forest to explore we’re really spoiled for choice. This event shows off the best of all of its features in an enjoyable and accessible way,” says Cr Ros Connelly.

Whānau Summer Day starts with a range of outdoor games on the grass and a scavenger hunt.

Following the games, families will wander through the majestic ancient rain forest, cross an exhilarating swing bridge, feed the eels and hear all about centuries-old Rimu and Rātā from Park Ranger Steve.

Finally, whānau will adventure to Rivendell, the home of the elves in The Lord of the Rings and cool off in tranquil river pools.

Whānau Summer Day is just one of many events hosted by Greater Wellington from January until March to help show off our Greater Wellington’s parks and recreation areas and the important part they play in keeping our region thriving.

“Healthy park environments help ensure we have fresh clean water and air, and provide important habitat for birds and animals to thrive. They nurture life through recreation activities, mahinga kai, natural materials and connections with places. Over the next three months thousands of Wellingtonians will make their way through our parks and get to experience this for themselves,” says Cr Ros Connelly.

Whānau are encouraged to RSVP for the free event on Facebook and discover more upcoming summer events at Greater Wellington’s website: https://www.gwsummer.com/

