Arrest Made In Cambridge Jewellery Store Burglary, Police Appealing For Information

A youth has been arrested and police are following strong lines of enquiry to locate other offenders in relation to a burglary at a Cambridge jeweller.

On December 30 four offenders used two stolen cars in the aggravated burglary at the jeweller on Victoria Street in Cambridge, causing $100,000 in damage.

The offenders used weapons to smash into the display cabinets, taking a significant amount of jewellery including Swarovski, Karen Walker and Nomination items along with high end G-shock and Nixon watches.

The store was equipped with CCTV cameras and fog cannons were activated.

The offenders then fled in a stolen car, which was located abandoned in Hamilton.

Sergeant Ben Joll, of Cambridge Police, said a youth was arrested in Palmerston North on Monday.

He is facing multiple charges including burglary and will appear in the Youth Court at a later date.

Sergeant Joll said this crime has had a huge impact on the owners of the store who were planning to take a short break over the New Year but have been left to make significant repairs, causing disruption to their business during a busy trading period.

Anyone with information, or who may have seen jewellery of this description offered for sale, is asked to contact Police via 105 quoting reference 201230/0347.

