Police Appeal For Witnesses To A Second Altercation As Part Of Northland Homicide Investigation

Police conducting a homicide investigation over the death of Northland man Bram Willems are appealing for witnesses to another altercation before his death.

A woman sought in an appeal yesterday, who witnessed an altercation on Kawakawa’s main street, has now come forward and spoken with Police.

From our enquiries we now believe there was a further altercation incident following the one in Kawakawa.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed an altercation at the bus bay at Bay of Islands College, on the corner of Derrick Road and North Road, in Kawakawa.

This altercation took place between 10.10pm and 11pm on 7 January 2021.

Anyone who witnessed the altercation or saw the same silver Toyota Altezza vehicle, registration MQE620, is asked to contact Police.

There would have been a group of up to five people and they may have been making considerable noise.

An area canvass has been conducted around the neighbourhood, but Police would like to hear from anyone not spoken to already or that may have information to assist our investigation.

Information can be provided to Police by calling 105 and quoting the file number 210108/7855.

Anyone with footage can upload this to the online portal https://crew.nzpolice.org

--- Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff McCarthy, Northland Police

© Scoop Media

