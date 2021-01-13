Watercare Water Supply Update: 13 January

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Well, apart from the who, why and how of it, the recent hack of the Reserve Bank’s computer security defences seems crystal clear. It happened.
It happened about five months or so after the computer systems at the New Zealand Stock Exchange and several major corporates and state agencies were also penetrated. Also by persons unknown, and for reasons unclear.
It would seem that this country’s cyber systems are coming under periodic attack by individuals or by foreign governments- or by both - but we don’t seem to know (or aren’t being told) for what ends, and without any revelations about what (if anything) has been lost in the course of these raids. More>>
This year’s CTU work life survey shows the need for a fundamental overhaul of New Zealand’s employment framework says CTU Secretary Melissa Ansell-Bridges. The survey, which was answered by 1200 respondents, shows more than half of respondents reporting their income has not kept up with the cost of living in the last year, 52% stating their workload has got worse over the period, and 42.6% reporting lower job satisfaction.More>>
Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern Prime Minister MP for Mt Albert PĀNUI PĀPĀHO MEDIA STATEMENT Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has added her warm congratulations to the New Zealanders recognised for their contributions to their communities and the country in the New ... More>>
Foreign Minister Hon Nanaia Mahuta has welcomed news the United Kingdom and the European Union have reached an agreement on their future relationship. “We warmly congratulate the UK and the EU on the announcement. We know this has not been an ... More>>
The ongoing polluted state of Auckland’s beaches is unacceptable and should be formally investigated by Parliament, National’s Environment spokesperson Scott Simpson says. “It’s an appalling state of affairs that has only got worse in ... More>>
New virus variants and ongoing high rates of diseases in some countries prompt additional border protections Extra (day zero or day one) test to be in place this week New ways of reducing risk before people embark on travel being investigated, including ... More>>
The Government is confirming it will deliver on its commitment to raise the minimum wage to $20 per hour from 1 April 2021, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today. Michael Wood said as we recover and rebuild from COVID-19, ... More>>