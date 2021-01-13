Waste Minimisation Fund Applications Open

Funding up to $10,000 is available for community-led initiatives that reduce waste in our district.

Applications to Council’s Waste Minimisation Fund are open now and close on Friday February 26.

“The funding comes from Gisborne District Council’s share of the levy that the government puts on waste going to landfill,” says waste minimisation facilitator Darnelle Timbs.

“Some of the best ideas and deliverers of waste minimisation initiatives are within our community. We’re looking for projects that minimise, reuse, recycle, repurpose or compost waste, using resources wisely and without harm to the environment.

“We encourage anyone with a new initiative that reduces waste to check the assessment criteria and apply.”

Last year SuperGrans Tairāwhiti received $6000 to support their project to repurpose organic food waste into food packs for whānau.

Recycle 360 was also awarded $4750 to contribute towards a pilot project to trial, build and test equipment and processes for a grade 5 plastic recycling system.

Application forms and more information is available from Council offices or our website.

