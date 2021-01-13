Waste Minimisation Fund Applications Open
Wednesday, 13 January 2021, 9:40 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
Funding up to $10,000 is available for community-led
initiatives that reduce waste in our
district.
Applications to Council’s Waste
Minimisation Fund are open now and close on Friday February
26.
“The funding comes from Gisborne District
Council’s share of the levy that the government puts on
waste going to landfill,” says waste minimisation
facilitator Darnelle Timbs.
“Some of the best ideas
and deliverers of waste minimisation initiatives are within
our community. We’re looking for projects that minimise,
reuse, recycle, repurpose or compost waste, using resources
wisely and without harm to the environment.
“We
encourage anyone with a new initiative that reduces waste to
check the assessment criteria and apply.”
Last year
SuperGrans Tairāwhiti received $6000 to support their
project to repurpose organic food waste into food packs for
whānau.
Recycle 360 was also awarded $4750 to
contribute towards a pilot project to trial, build and test
equipment and processes for a grade 5 plastic recycling
system.
Application forms and more information is
available from Council offices or our
website.
