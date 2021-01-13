Capital Summer Cranks Up With Lots Of Fun In The Sun

The next couple of months will see events happening on and off the water and in and out of the city – so there’s something for everyone wherever you are.

2021 Fringe Festival - Nuestro Mundo

Locals and not-so-locals will be spoilt for choice as the summer vibe buzzes with activities and events ranging from festivals to exhibitions to dragon boats to night tours – all proudly supported by Wellington City Council, says Mayor Andy Foster.

“This is a strong events programme featuring a showcase of headline entertainment for the enjoyment of our audiences, visitors and business community.

“We are committed to hosting events and activities which reflect the diversity, cultural fabric and community spirit of the capital through our grants and funding programmes, plus providing promotional support and expert advice.

“This busy summer calendar is the result of years of investment, retention and development of local talent, and support of innovative and inspiring creative minds. Most of the events are free and accessible, so we encourage everyone to get involved, get engaged and just enjoy the show.”

The Performance Arcade is bringing back its award-winning festival of arts and cultural performances and experiences to the waterfront, and the exciting new summertime arts programme WHAT IF THE CITY WAS A THEATRE? will transform public spaces into creative encounters and discoveries at every corner.

Kiwi legends will be carving up the bowl at Waitangi Park for Bowlzilla, Anika Moa will be headlining at Kotahi at Strathmore Park, and Louis Baker at Te Rā o Waitangi at Waitangi Park.

As well as other established favourites like Pasifika, Newtown Fair, Cuba Dupa, Fringe and Pride Festival, there are also some new events coming to town with the inaugural Welly Weekend and fireworks display, and the Fried Chicken Festival making their first appearance in the capital’s diary – Toi Pōneke will be opening all its doors to the public too.

Check out the Council’s website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram social media channels for more information and updates on all events and activities in the capital.

© Scoop Media

