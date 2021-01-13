Body Located In Search For Missing Swimmer, Kaikoura
Wednesday, 13 January 2021, 12:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A body has been found in the search for a missing swimmer
in Kaikoura.
The female swimmer was reported missing
from South Bay around 7:45pm yesterday, 12 January.
A
search was begun however the woman was sadly located
deceased in the water around 11am today.
Police thank
Coastguard for their assistance while the search was
underway.
The death will be referred to the
Coroner.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: on why the second Trump impeachment has to proceed
To the very end, a sizeable Congressional segment of the Republican Party has been willing to defend Donald Trump no matter what he says or does, and to urge on his most violent supporters.
Here for example, was Republican Congressman Mo Brooks speaking to the Capitol crowd at last week’s protest gathering just before things went south:
“Today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass,” said Mr. Brooks, Republican of Alabama. “Are you willing to do what it takes to fight for America? Louder! Will you fight for America?”...More>>