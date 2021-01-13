Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Body Located In Search For Missing Swimmer, Kaikoura

Wednesday, 13 January 2021, 12:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A body has been found in the search for a missing swimmer in Kaikoura.

The female swimmer was reported missing from South Bay around 7:45pm yesterday, 12 January.

A search was begun however the woman was sadly located deceased in the water around 11am today.

Police thank Coastguard for their assistance while the search was underway.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

