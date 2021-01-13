Homicide Investigation, Papanui
Wednesday, 13 January 2021, 1:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have launched a homicide investigation following
the body of man being found at a property in Christchurch
this morning.
Police were alerted at about 9:44am of
the location of the body at the property on Main North Road,
Papanui.
One person is assisting Police with our
enquiries.
We believe this is an isolated incident and
we want to reassure members of the public that there are no
general safety concerns for the wider Papanui
community.
A scene guard is in place at the property
while Police
investigate.
