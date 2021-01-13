Homicide Investigation, Papanui

Police have launched a homicide investigation following the body of man being found at a property in Christchurch this morning.

Police were alerted at about 9:44am of the location of the body at the property on Main North Road, Papanui.

One person is assisting Police with our enquiries.

We believe this is an isolated incident and we want to reassure members of the public that there are no general safety concerns for the wider Papanui community.

A scene guard is in place at the property while Police investigate.

