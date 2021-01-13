Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Prada Cup’s Sky Tower Animation

Wednesday, 13 January 2021, 4:36 pm
Press Release: Prada Cup

Starting tomorrow, on the eve of each racing day of the PRADA Cup, Auckland’s Sky Tower will be illuminated in red with the PRADA Cup logo projected with a variety of animations, displayed day by day every 30 minutes at the hour and half hour, to mark the Challengers Selection Series of the 36th America’s Cup presented by PRADA.

The show, offered to Auckland by Challenger of Record 36, will be held from 9 PM to 2 AM and will be visible from the northern side of the city every week - on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights - until the last day of the PRADA Cup, in late February.

The graphics and animations have been designed by PRADA’s graphic design department and implemented with the technical support of local specialized firms and agencies.

"Auckland and New Zealand have always been in the heart of Prada. This project aims to raise awareness of the PRADA Cup within local residents and visitors, and to underline the importance of this international sporting event and exciting summer of sailing which will begin this Friday. This is also a way to communicate to Aucklanders that the following day will be a racing day”, declared COR 36 CEO's Representative Francesco Longanesi Cattani.

Auckland Sky Tower is 328 metres (1,076 ft) tall, this makes it the tallest freestanding structure in the Southern Hemisphere. Completed in 1997 it has become an iconic landmark in Auckland's skyline due to its height and unique design. From 220 metres high above street level the visitor can have an exceptional panoramic view up to 80 kilometers in every direction.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Prada Cup on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: on why the second Trump impeachment has to proceed

To the very end, a sizeable Congressional segment of the Republican Party has been willing to defend Donald Trump no matter what he says or does, and to urge on his most violent supporters.

Here for example, was Republican Congressman Mo Brooks speaking to the Capitol crowd at last week’s protest gathering just before things went south:

“Today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass,” said Mr. Brooks, Republican of Alabama. “Are you willing to do what it takes to fight for America? Louder! Will you fight for America?”...More>>


 
 

A New Year: No politicians at Rātana in 2021

Annual celebrations at Rātana pā will be different this year, amid a decision to hold an internal hui for church adherents only… More>>

ALSO:


Govt: Additional Actions To Keep COVID-19 Out Of NZ

The Government is putting in place a suite of additional actions to protect New Zealand from COVID-19, including new emerging variants, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said... More>>

ALSO:

National: Polluted Auckland Beaches Should Be Investigated

The ongoing polluted state of Auckland’s beaches is unacceptable and should be formally investigated by Parliament, National’s Environment spokesperson Scott Simpson says. “It’s an appalling state of affairs that has only got worse in ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid Testing: Additional COVID-19 Tests For Returnees From Higher Risk Countries

New virus variants and ongoing high rates of diseases in some countries prompt additional border protections Extra (day zero or day one) test to be in place this week New ways of reducing risk before people embark on travel being investigated, including ... More>>

ALSO:

Employment: Minimum Wage To Rise To $20

The Government is confirming it will deliver on its commitment to raise the minimum wage to $20 per hour from 1 April 2021, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today. Michael Wood said as we recover and rebuild from COVID-19, ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 