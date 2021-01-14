Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Appeal For Photos And Video Of Whangamata Disorder

Thursday, 14 January 2021, 11:50 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police investigating disorder in and around Whangamata on New Year's Eve are looking for any videos or photos taken by members of the public.

Around 22 people were arrested after events at Williamson Park, and Police continues to investigate.

As part of this we remain keen to hear from anyone who has videos or photographs of what happened which may depict those involved.

If you can help, please upload any footage or photos to 105, here https://www.police.govt.nz/105support, with Attention: Sergeant Will Hamilton.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: on why the second Trump impeachment has to proceed

To the very end, a sizeable Congressional segment of the Republican Party has been willing to defend Donald Trump no matter what he says or does, and to urge on his most violent supporters.

Here for example, was Republican Congressman Mo Brooks speaking to the Capitol crowd at last week's protest gathering just before things went south:

"Today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass," said Mr. Brooks, Republican of Alabama. "Are you willing to do what it takes to fight for America? Louder! Will you fight for America?"


 
 

A New Year: No politicians at Rātana in 2021

Annual celebrations at Rātana pā will be different this year, amid a decision to hold an internal hui for church adherents only…

ALSO:

Covid: Border Exception for 1000 International Students

The Government has approved an exception class for 1000 international tertiary students, degree level and above, who began their study in New Zealand but were caught offshore when border restrictions began.

ALSO:

