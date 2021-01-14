Appeal For Photos And Video Of Whangamata Disorder
Thursday, 14 January 2021, 11:50 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police investigating disorder in and around Whangamata on
New Year's Eve are looking for any videos or photos taken by
members of the public.
Around 22 people were arrested
after events at Williamson Park, and Police continues to
investigate.
As part of this we remain keen to hear
from anyone who has videos or photographs of what happened
which may depict those involved.
If you can help,
please upload any footage or photos to 105, here https://www.police.govt.nz/105support,
with Attention: Sergeant Will
Hamilton.
