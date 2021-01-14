Serious Crash, Omarama - Southern
Thursday, 14 January 2021, 1:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a report of a
serious single-vehicle crash, involving a vehicle towing a
caravan, on the Twizel-Omarama Road near
Omarama.
Police were called about
12.30pm.
Initial reports are there have been
injuries.
The road will be closed and motorists should
expect significant delays.
Please avoid the area if
possible.
ENDS
