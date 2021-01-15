Car Rolled - Waikato

There is likely to be some disruption to traffic following a crash this morning on the Waikato Expressway.

A single-vehicle heading southbound rolled off the road onto railway tracks around 4:15am south of Ohinewai.

The vehicle has been removed from the tracks, and the male occupant taken to hospital in critical condition.

A crash scene examination will shortly take place and this is likely to affect traffic, particularly southbound.

Motorists are asked to delay travel if possible and expect delays.

