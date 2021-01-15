Police Seek Pania Waaka In Karori Homicide Investigation

Police would like to speak to 35-year-old Pania Waaka, who may have information that can assist Police investigating a homicide in Karori on 20 December.

She is believed to be travelling between the Wellington, Whanganui and Hastings areas.

Anyone with information that can assist Police is asked to contact 105 and quote file number 201220/8063.

