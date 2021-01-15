Police Seek Pania Waaka In Karori Homicide Investigation
Friday, 15 January 2021, 2:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police would like to speak to 35-year-old Pania Waaka,
who may have information that can assist Police
investigating a homicide in Karori on 20 December.
She
is believed to be travelling between the Wellington,
Whanganui and Hastings areas.
Anyone with information
that can assist Police is asked to contact 105 and quote
file number 201220/8063.
You can also view this
release, including any additional images, on the NZ
Police app or at: https://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/police-seek-pania-waaka-karori-homicide-investigation
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On How Women Are Suffering The Most From The Covid Economic Recession
Both here and abroad, the Covid-19 economic recession has been disastrous for women workers and their families. In November, young women below 30 in particular were feeling the consequences:
Of concern is the sustained deterioration in youth employment, particularly for females, with a -4.3% pa drop in filled jobs for females aged below 30, and a 3.9%pa drop for males aged below 30....More>>