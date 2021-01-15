Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hamilton’s Latest Mural Set To Inspire

Friday, 15 January 2021, 4:13 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Initial design Teenaa Koorua selected by local iwi.

Hamilton will soon be home to another vibrant and engaging piece of public art, with work on the Grantham Street retaining wall starting on Monday 18 January.

Local artist Gemma Yiannoutsos was selected by local iwi for her design named Teenaa Koorua after small native orchids that grow among the branches of the tootara tree.

The concept explores the connections with taatou tuupuna (our ancestors) and the knowledge passed down through the generations. It shows fragments of orchid blooms floating along the river as the past connects with the future and is inspired by the story of Te Winika, an ancient waka with a long and fraught history.

Once dismantled, partially buried and left to deteriorate, Te Winika has now been restored and laid to rest at Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga o Waikato, overlooking the Waikato River on which it once travelled.

The mural will be similar in style to other installations around the city.

Chris Allen, Hamilton City Council General Manager Development said Gemma’s design was selected because of the story it conveyed.

“The Waikato River is a great source of wairua (spirit) and flows through this land, carrying with it the stories of those who came before us. Gemma’s design illustrates how the waka and the river are bound together,” said Allen.

Located just south of Victoria Bridge, the 90-metre-long retaining wall on Grantham Street was constructed during upgrades to the Hillsborough pump station, which pumps wastewater from the central city across the underside of the bridge to the main wastewater line on the eastern side of the Waikato River.

Allen said public art plays an important role in the development of the city, transforming places of functionality into ones that inspire and challenge people.

“A key priority of this project was to protect our awa by increasing the size and capacity of the pump station. The retaining wall was built to house the new storage tanks and provided us with the perfect opportunity for a dynamic piece of public art illustrating Hamilton’s history.”

Preparation will begin early next week with the mural expected to be complete by the end of February.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How Women Are Suffering The Most From The Covid Economic Recession

Both here and abroad, the Covid-19 economic recession has been disastrous for women workers and their families. In November, young women below 30 in particular were feeling the consequences:

Of concern is the sustained deterioration in youth employment, particularly for females, with a -4.3% pa drop in filled jobs for females aged below 30, and a 3.9%pa drop for males aged below 30....More>>

 

A New Year: No politicians at Rātana in 2021

Annual celebrations at Rātana pā will be different this year, amid a decision to hold an internal hui for church adherents only… More>>

ALSO:

Covid: Border Exception for 1000 International Students

The Government has approved an exception class for 1000 international tertiary students, degree level and above, who began their study in New Zealand but were caught offshore when border restrictions began....More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 