Update: Serious Crash- Waimate Highway (State Highway One), Makikihi, Waimate District Road - Canterbury
Sunday, 17 January 2021, 1:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following the earlier single-vehicle
crash near the intersection of Waimate Highway (SH1) and
Lower Hook Road, Makikihi.
Diversions remain in place
for northbound traffic however the southbound lane is
open.
