Tree Blocking Road - Bay Of Plenty
A large tree has come down on SH 29/Lower Kaimai, blocking three of the four lanes near Valley View Road.
It was reported to Police and FENZ around 7:40pm.
Motorists are advised to expect delays.
A large tree has come down on SH 29/Lower Kaimai, blocking three of the four lanes near Valley View Road.
It was reported to Police and FENZ around 7:40pm.
Motorists are advised to expect delays.
Both here and abroad, the Covid-19 economic recession has been disastrous for women workers and their families. In November, young women below 30 in particular were feeling the consequences:
Of concern is the sustained deterioration in youth employment, particularly for females, with a -4.3% pa drop in filled jobs for females aged below 30, and a 3.9%pa drop for males aged below 30....More>>
A New Year: No politicians at Rātana in 2021
Annual celebrations at Rātana pā will be different this year, amid a decision to hold an internal hui for church adherents only… More>>
Survey: Ongoing Work Dissatisfaction
This year’s CTU work life survey shows the need for a fundamental overhaul of New Zealand’s employment framework says CTU Secretary Melissa Ansell-Bridges. The survey, which was answered by 1200 respondents, shows more than half of respondents reporting their income has not kept up with the cost of living in the last year, 52% stating their workload has got worse over the period, and 42.6% reporting lower job satisfaction.More>>
Waikeria Prison Riot: Waikeria 16 Have Surrendered - Maori Party
At approximately midday today, the 16 of Waikeria surrendered, escorted out by Rawiri Waititi, MP for Waiariki and Co-Leader of the Māori Party... More>>
New Year's Honours: PM Congratulates Recipients
Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern Prime Minister MP for Mt Albert PĀNUI PĀPĀHO MEDIA STATEMENT Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has added her warm congratulations to the New Zealanders recognised for their contributions to their communities and the country in the New ... More>>
Government: New Zealand Welcomes Announcement Of UK And EU Brexit Deal
Foreign Minister Hon Nanaia Mahuta has welcomed news the United Kingdom and the European Union have reached an agreement on their future relationship. “We warmly congratulate the UK and the EU on the announcement. We know this has not been an ... More>>
Covid: Border Exception for 1000 International Students
The Government has approved an exception class for 1000 international tertiary students, degree level and above, who began their study in New Zealand but were caught offshore when border restrictions began....More>>
Govt: Additional Actions To Keep COVID-19 Out Of NZ
The Government is putting in place a suite of additional actions to protect New Zealand from COVID-19, including new emerging variants, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said... More>>
National: Polluted Auckland Beaches Should Be Investigated
The ongoing polluted state of Auckland’s beaches is unacceptable and should be formally investigated by Parliament, National’s Environment spokesperson Scott Simpson says. “It’s an appalling state of affairs that has only got worse in ... More>>
Covid Testing: Additional COVID-19 Tests For Returnees From Higher Risk Countries
New virus variants and ongoing high rates of diseases in some countries prompt additional border protections Extra (day zero or day one) test to be in place this week New ways of reducing risk before people embark on travel being investigated, including ... More>>
Employment: Minimum Wage To Rise To $20
The Government is confirming it will deliver on its commitment to raise the minimum wage to $20 per hour from 1 April 2021, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today. Michael Wood said as we recover and rebuild from COVID-19, ... More>>