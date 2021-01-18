Update: Search For Wellington Missing Kayaker
Monday, 18 January 2021, 8:23 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The search for a man thought to be missing from a kayak
recovered off Wellington's south coast yesterday resumed at
first light this morning.
The sea search is being
undertaken by the Police launch Lady Elizabeth IV and the
Wellington Coastguard.
Aerial searches are being
conducted by a Royal New Zealand Airforce NH90 helicopter
and the Wellington Westpac Rescue Helicopter.
Shore
search parties began walking around the Miramar coastline at
7am.
Further shoreline search parties will repeat the
searches conducted yesterday along the Eastbourne,
Wainuiomata and Waiarapa coastlines.
Anyone who
locates any items of interest in these areas are asked to
contact Police immediately on 111 and quote event number
P045173862.
Updates will be provided when
available.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On How Women Are Suffering The Most From The Covid Economic Recession
Both here and abroad, the Covid-19 economic recession has been disastrous for women workers and their families. In November, young women below 30 in particular were feeling the consequences:
Of concern is the sustained deterioration in youth employment, particularly for females, with a -4.3% pa drop in filled jobs for females aged below 30, and a 3.9%pa drop for males aged below 30....More>>