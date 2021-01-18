Update: Search For Wellington Missing Kayaker

The search for a man thought to be missing from a kayak recovered off Wellington's south coast yesterday resumed at first light this morning.

The sea search is being undertaken by the Police launch Lady Elizabeth IV and the Wellington Coastguard.

Aerial searches are being conducted by a Royal New Zealand Airforce NH90 helicopter and the Wellington Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

Shore search parties began walking around the Miramar coastline at 7am.

Further shoreline search parties will repeat the searches conducted yesterday along the Eastbourne, Wainuiomata and Waiarapa coastlines.

Anyone who locates any items of interest in these areas are asked to contact Police immediately on 111 and quote event number P045173862.

Updates will be provided when available.

