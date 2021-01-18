Update - Appeal For Information On Missing Art
Monday, 18 January 2021, 11:06 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Waikato Police have now made several arrests in relation
to the missing art and antique items stolen from a Hamilton
East address.
A search warrant was executed at a
Hamilton address on Saturday and Police recovered a quantity
of stolen property.
Three men aged 41, 45 and 49 are
due to appear in the Hamilton District Court on Monday 18
January jointly charged with burglary.
The Goldie
painting titled ‘Sleep ‘tis a Gentle Thing’ remains
outstanding and Police seek the public’s help with any
information that may lead to the recovery of this
painting.
If you have any information, please contact
Police on 105 and quote file
210103/2961.
Alternatively, you can contact Crime
Stoppers on 0800 555 111.
As this matter is now before
the Courts, Police are unable to comment further.
You
can also view this release, including images, on the NZ
Police app or at: https://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/update-appeal-information-missing-art
