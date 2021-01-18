Update - Appeal For Information On Missing Art

Waikato Police have now made several arrests in relation to the missing art and antique items stolen from a Hamilton East address.

A search warrant was executed at a Hamilton address on Saturday and Police recovered a quantity of stolen property.

Three men aged 41, 45 and 49 are due to appear in the Hamilton District Court on Monday 18 January jointly charged with burglary.

The Goldie painting titled ‘Sleep ‘tis a Gentle Thing’ remains outstanding and Police seek the public’s help with any information that may lead to the recovery of this painting.

If you have any information, please contact Police on 105 and quote file 210103/2961.

Alternatively, you can contact Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

As this matter is now before the Courts, Police are unable to comment further.

