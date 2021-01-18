Bay Dreams Continues To Reduce Festival Waste



When the music stops and the revellers go home, Bay Dreams, like many festivals, could have been left with tonnes of waste.

But, equipped with a waste management plan and a dedicated team, 2021 event has diverted 79% of the leftover waste from landfill, smashing last year’s record of 66%.

Bay Dreams has always aimed to divert waste generated at the event from landfill. For the 2021 festival, waste management was carried out by CLM, which also manages Trafalgar Venues for Nelson City Council, as they are developing a significant track record in both avoiding and reducing waste at events.

Trafalgar Centre Events Co-ordinator Leah Parker says 85.4 cubic metres or just over four tonnes of waste was collected.

“Only 21% of the waste collected has gone to landfill, the rest is recycling and compost, with food waste going to Community Compost.

“We’re delighted to have exceeded last year’s record. There are always improvements to be made, but we are really happy with the results.”

Community and Recreation Committee Chair Tim Skinner was pleased to see so little waste go to landfill.

“We really applaud the Bay Dreams organisers for continuing to support waste minimisation – events like this have an important role to play in helping everyone lighten their footprint.”

CLM’s waste management plan, which has been in place since October, went into overdrive during the festival, and with help from their partners Can Plan, Waste No More, Onestaff, and volunteers the majority of waste was either composted or recycled.

