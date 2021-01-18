Appeal For Information Following Fatal Crash In Papamoa
Monday, 18 January 2021, 2:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Bay of Plenty Police are seeking witnesses following a
fatal crash last night (17 January 2021) on State Highway 2,
Papamoa Beach, Tauranga.
Police were notified of the
two-vehicle crash, involving a car and a 4x4 vehicle, just
before 11pm.
The 4x4 vehicle was a blue 1994 Toyota
Hilux Surf that was travelling in and around the Mount
Manganui area prior to the collision.
Anyone who may
have seen the vehicle last night or witnessed the crash is
asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file
210118/0982.
Alternatively you can contact Crime
Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
