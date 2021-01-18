Appeal For Information Following Fatal Crash In Papamoa

Bay of Plenty Police are seeking witnesses following a fatal crash last night (17 January 2021) on State Highway 2, Papamoa Beach, Tauranga.

Police were notified of the two-vehicle crash, involving a car and a 4x4 vehicle, just before 11pm.

The 4x4 vehicle was a blue 1994 Toyota Hilux Surf that was travelling in and around the Mount Manganui area prior to the collision.

Anyone who may have seen the vehicle last night or witnessed the crash is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file 210118/0982.

Alternatively you can contact Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

