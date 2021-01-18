Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fairer Registration Fees Among Proposed Dog Control Changes

Monday, 18 January 2021, 4:21 pm
Press Release: Porirua City Council

Luna at Plim Dog Park on a sunny day.

A safer city and fairer fees for responsible dog owners are the goals of proposed changes to Porirua City’s dog control bylaw.

In recent years, the Council has seen an increase in serious dog attacks causing injury to people, says Porirua Mayor Anita Baker. To address this, and to make things fairer for all, changes are being proposed to the city’s dog control bylaw to:

  • change the dog owner categories from responsible dog owner to selected owner category
  • revise dog registration fees
  • clarify rules for dog control areas, and
  • introduce mandatory neutering for dogs classified as menacing.

"Consultation on the changes will run from 18 January to 21 February and we encourage dog owners to have their say," Mayor Baker says.

One aspect of the consultation is around fees, which we want to make more fair for responsible dog owners and the non-dog owning ratepayers, says James Single, Manager Monitoring and Compliance.

"At the moment about 56 percent of costs associated with dog control are recovered through registration and enforcement fees," he says.

"We want to change this to make the allocation of costs fairer for responsible dog owners and residents who don’t own dogs.

"The change we’re proposing will place more costs where monitoring, compliance, and enforcement efforts are needed, and reduce costs for selected owners, working dogs, and for ratepayers."

For more information see www.poriruacity.govt.nz/dogpolicy or pick up a copy of the proposal from any Porirua library or the Council front counter. Alternatively you give us a call on 04 237 5089 to have a copy sent to you or find out how to give your feedback.

Gordon Campbell: On How Women Are Suffering The Most From The Covid Economic Recession

Both here and abroad, the Covid-19 economic recession has been disastrous for women workers and their families. In November, young women below 30 in particular were feeling the consequences:

Of concern is the sustained deterioration in youth employment, particularly for females, with a -4.3% pa drop in filled jobs for females aged below 30, and a 3.9%pa drop for males aged below 30....More>>

 

New Zealand Government: Cook Islanders To Resume Travel To New Zealand

The Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands Mark Brown have announced passengers from the Cook Islands can resume quarantine-free travel into New Zealand from 21 January, enabling access to essential services such ... More>>

A New Year: No politicians at Rātana in 2021

Annual celebrations at Rātana pā will be different this year, amid a decision to hold an internal hui for church adherents only… More>>

Covid: Border Exception for 1000 International Students

The Government has approved an exception class for 1000 international tertiary students, degree level and above, who began their study in New Zealand but were caught offshore when border restrictions began....More>>

