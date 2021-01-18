Name Release - Quad Bike Incident, Omakere
Monday, 18 January 2021, 4:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the man who died
following a quad bike incident in Omakere on Saturday 16
January.
He was David Frederick Daunton, 89, of
Havelock North.
Police extend their sympathies to his
family and friends.
His death has been referred to the
Coroner.
