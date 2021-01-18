Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Update: Search For Wellington Kayaker + Name Release

Monday, 18 January 2021, 5:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Statement attributed to Police Search and Rescue Incident Controller, Sergeant Tony Matheson.

Police can now confirm the name of the missing Wellington kayaker who is overdue from a fishing trip yesterday.

He is 22-year-old Koyren Campbell.

The search has continued today for Koyren after his kayak was found floating near Tarakena Bay yesterday afternoon.

He was due back on land at around noon.

Police have today searched the outer limits of the Wellington Harbour and Palliser Bay.

Today's search involved about 50 people including LANDSar members, a Royal New Zealand Defence Force NH90 crew, the Wellington Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew, Wellington Coastguard, Police public safety staff, the Police Maritime Unit and Police National Dive Squad.

The areas searched were mapped by the Rescue Co-ordination Centre (RCCNZ), using technology to analyse weather conditions, currents and tidal conditions.

We covered a significant area by land, sea and air today and the conditions, especially for the air crews, were not ideal.

The search has concluded for today and the incident control team is currently planning how to manage tomorrow's search.

We are appealing to members of the public who might be in the south coast area including Eastbourne through to Wairarapa, or along the Miramar/Seatoun coast to be vigilant and on the look out for Koyren or any equipment or clothing that might belong to him.

We also want to talk to anyone who might have taken photos of the Tarakena Bay area yesterday.

Please have a close look at those and get in touch if you captured his red kayak.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police via 105 and quote event number P045173862.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How Women Are Suffering The Most From The Covid Economic Recession

Both here and abroad, the Covid-19 economic recession has been disastrous for women workers and their families. In November, young women below 30 in particular were feeling the consequences:

Of concern is the sustained deterioration in youth employment, particularly for females, with a -4.3% pa drop in filled jobs for females aged below 30, and a 3.9%pa drop for males aged below 30....More>>

 

New Zealand Government: Cook Islanders To Resume Travel To New Zealand

The Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands Mark Brown have announced passengers from the Cook Islands can resume quarantine-free travel into New Zealand from 21 January, enabling access to essential services such ... More>>

ALSO:

A New Year: No politicians at Rātana in 2021

Annual celebrations at Rātana pā will be different this year, amid a decision to hold an internal hui for church adherents only… More>>

ALSO:

Covid: Border Exception for 1000 International Students

The Government has approved an exception class for 1000 international tertiary students, degree level and above, who began their study in New Zealand but were caught offshore when border restrictions began....More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 