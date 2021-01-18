Rawene Fire: Update 1

Fire and Emergency is working to contain a fire at Rawene in the Far North.

Crews were first called at about 3pm this afternoon.

Currently, there are seven appliances and four helicopters are fighting the fire.

The blaze has caused the closure of Rawene Road, which is the access route to the ferry between Rawene and Kohukohu.

The fire has burnt through four hectares of pine and is currently uncontained.

