Rawene Fire: Update 1
Monday, 18 January 2021, 6:11 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Fire and Emergency is working to contain a fire at Rawene
in the Far North.
Crews were first called at about 3pm
this afternoon.
Currently, there are seven appliances
and four helicopters are fighting the fire.
The blaze
has caused the closure of Rawene Road, which is the access
route to the ferry between Rawene and Kohukohu.
The
fire has burnt through four hectares of pine and is
currently
uncontained.
