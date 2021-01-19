Rawene Fire: Update 2
Tuesday, 19 January 2021, 6:16 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
18 January 2021
A fire at Rawene in the Far North
is now contained.
Fire and Emergency was initially
called to the Rawene Road fire at about 3pm this
afternoon.
It has burnt through 10 hectares.
Up
to six helicopters and seven appliances have been working on
the fire.
Rawene Road has been closed while
helicopters have been operating. It is expected to re-open
shortly.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On How Women Are Suffering The Most From The Covid Economic Recession
Both here and abroad, the Covid-19 economic recession has been disastrous for women workers and their families. In November, young women below 30 in particular were feeling the consequences:
Of concern is the sustained deterioration in youth employment, particularly for females, with a -4.3% pa drop in filled jobs for females aged below 30, and a 3.9%pa drop for males aged below 30....More>>