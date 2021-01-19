Rawene Fire: Update 2

18 January 2021

A fire at Rawene in the Far North is now contained.

Fire and Emergency was initially called to the Rawene Road fire at about 3pm this afternoon.

It has burnt through 10 hectares.

Up to six helicopters and seven appliances have been working on the fire.

Rawene Road has been closed while helicopters have been operating. It is expected to re-open shortly.

