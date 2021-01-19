Police Investigate Aggravated Robbery At Manurewa Dairy
Tuesday, 19 January 2021, 6:27 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are investigating after an aggravated robbery at a
Manurewa dairy 18 January evening.
Two offenders
entered the dairy on Halsey Road at around 6.30pm (18
January) presented a firearm at the owner, and stole cash
and cigarettes.
Before leaving the scene in a car, one
of the offenders shot the dairy owner in the
leg.
Fortunately his injuries are not life threatening
and he was transported to hospital in a stable
condition.
Police would like to speak to anyone who
was in the Halsey Road area around the time of the robbery
and may have seen something which could assist our
enquiries.
If you can help, please contact 105 and
quote event number P045186374.
Information can also be
provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On How Women Are Suffering The Most From The Covid Economic Recession
Both here and abroad, the Covid-19 economic recession has been disastrous for women workers and their families. In November, young women below 30 in particular were feeling the consequences:
Of concern is the sustained deterioration in youth employment, particularly for females, with a -4.3% pa drop in filled jobs for females aged below 30, and a 3.9%pa drop for males aged below 30....More>>