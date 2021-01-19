Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

SLSNR Weekend Summary 16/17 January

Tuesday, 19 January 2021, 8:48 am
Press Release: Surf Life Saving Northern Region

Summary - Saturday 16 January

Pakiri lifeguards started the day with an assist after a boat capsized at the south end of the beach. Lifeguards responded in an IRB and helped the three members of public who had been on board the boat, return to shore safely.

Around mid-afternoon RWC North Shore was asked to respond to an incident at ‘Billy Goat Point’ on Motutapu Island, where a boat with two people on board a boat was sinking. The Rescue Water Craft reached the incident scene after a Coastguard boat had already arrived but assisted Coastguard with the operation.

Shortly before 6pm Ruakaka rang SurfCom requesting an ambulance for a male who had dislocated his shoulder. Lifeguards kept the patient comfortable until the ambulance arrived and took them to hospital.

Raglan also had a major first-aid after a surfer received a gash to the face from his surfboard. Lifeguards dressed the wound and sent the patient to the local medical centre to get stitches.

The third major first-aid was at Waipu Cove after a swimmer and surfer collided in the water; the swimmer was left with severe bruising to their back. After being assessed by lifeguards the patient was advised to visit a doctor if their pain or bruising worsened. Waipu Cove performed a rescue of three young girls who had paddled out approximately 1.5km on an inflatable paddle board.

Statistics – 16 January

No. of people rescued4
No. of people assisted2
No. of major first aids2
No. of minor first aids16
No. of searches0
No. of preventatives187
No. of number involved1349
No. of peak head count8054
No. of hours worked1403.8

Summary - Sunday 17 January

Sunday was a quiet day for our lifeguards around the region with very few incidents or disturbances occurring.

Mangawhai responded to a boat drifting offshore with a young adult male who had major lacerations to his right leg which got caught in the propeller. Mangawhai IRB responded and assisted, supporting the patient until HeliMed could winch them out. Another crew member later went into shock on the vessel and the IRB assisted Coastguard CIRCA rescue to bring them ashore where they were assessed by a paramedic.

Long Bay guards successfully conducted a search for a three-year-old who went missing onshore in the reserve.

Statistics – 17 January

No. of people rescued0
No. of people assisted0
No. of major first aids1
No. of minor first aids11
No. of searches1
No. of preventatives160
No. of number involved760
No. of peak head count5327
No. of hours worked2199

Statistics for weekend 16-17 January

  
No. of people rescued4
No. of people assisted2
No. of major first aids3
No. of minor first aids27
No. of searches1
No. of preventatives347
No. of number involved2109
No. of peak head count13381
No. of hours worked3602.8

