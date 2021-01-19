Search For Missing Kayaker Koyren Campbell Continues
Tuesday, 19 January 2021, 8:51 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The search for missing kayaker Koyren Campbell continues
today.
The Police National Dive Squad, two LandSAR
teams, a Royal New Zealand Air Force NH90 crew, and Police
launch the Lady Elizabeth IV are all expected to assist,
weather conditions permitting.
The search area will
continue to focus on the areas mapped by the Rescue
Co-ordination Centre (RCCNZ), from Sinclair Head to Palliser
Bay.
We continue to appeal to members of the public
who might be in the south coast area including Eastbourne
through to Wairarapa, or along the Miramar/Seatoun coast to
be vigilant and on the look out for Koyren or any equipment
or clothing that might belong to him.
We also want to
talk to anyone who might have taken photos of the Tarakena
Bay area on Sunday and who might have captured any images
containing the red kayak.
Anyone with information is
asked to contact Police via 105 and quote event number
P045173862.
