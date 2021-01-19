Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Acknowledge IPCA Report Which Found Use Of Force Was Justified

Tuesday, 19 January 2021, 10:14 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police acknowledge the findings of the Independent Police Conduct Authority which found the use of force required to arrest a wanted offender in West Auckland was justified.

On 25 November 2019, Police received information that the man, who was wanted by Police for an aggravated robbery involving a firearm, was at an address in Glendene.

A long and high-risk stand off occurred between the offender and Police staff, which included AOS.

Among other things, the offender told Police he had at least two firearms on him and they believed him to be under the influence of drugs, which he later admitted.

When he eventually surrendered to Police, reasonable force was required to ensure he had no firearms on him.

Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan says this incident had the potential to be far more serious and the staff did the right thing by taking extra precautions when effecting the arrest:

“In any situation where an offender is known to carry firearms or tells Police they have a firearm, it must be treated with extreme caution.

Our staff need to make quick decisions to ensure they keep our community safe but also to make sure they can go home to their families at the end of the day.”

The IPCA found the use of force was justified and that appropriate medical care was provided to the offender.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Demise Of The Tokyo Olympics

As the Covid vaccines roll out around the world, the Tokyo Olympics are looming as a major test of when (and whether) something akin to global normality can return – to international travel, to global tourism, to professional sport and to mass gatherings of human beings. Currently though, it looks like a forlorn hope that Japan will be able to host the Olympics in late July. Herd immunity on any significant scale seems possible only by December 2021, at the earliest... More>>

 

New Zealand Government: Cook Islanders To Resume Travel To New Zealand

The Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands Mark Brown have announced passengers from the Cook Islands can resume quarantine-free travel into New Zealand from 21 January, enabling access to essential services such ... More>>

ALSO:

A New Year: No politicians at Rātana in 2021

Annual celebrations at Rātana pā will be different this year, amid a decision to hold an internal hui for church adherents only… More>>

ALSO:

Government: Pre-Departure Testing Extended To All Passengers To New Zealand

To further protect New Zealand from COVID-19, the Government is extending pre-departure testing to all passengers to New Zealand except from Australia, Antarctica and most Pacific Islands, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. More>>

ALSO:

Covid: Border Exception for 1000 International Students

The Government has approved an exception class for 1000 international tertiary students, degree level and above, who began their study in New Zealand but were caught offshore when border restrictions began....More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 