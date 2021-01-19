UPDATE: Serious Crash – Wellington Urban Motorway, Pipitea. - Wellington
Tuesday, 19 January 2021, 1:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Wellington Road Police Manager, Inspector Wade
Jennings:
Police have now reviewed CCTV footage of
the Wellington Urban Motorway following this morning's fatal
crash.
We can confirm the vehicle in which two people
died today entered the motorway by turning right into a
northbound lane from Cornish Street, Petone.
Police
enquiries are continuing and further updates will be
provided when
available.
