Serious Incident In East Gore
Tuesday, 19 January 2021, 3:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a serious incident at an address
on Hamilton Street in East Gore.
AOS are responding
and some nearby businesses are in lockdown as a
precaution.
Members of the public are advised to avoid
the
area.
