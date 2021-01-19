Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Upcoming Night Work On SH6 Central Otago

Tuesday, 19 January 2021, 4:20 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising that resurfacing works on State Highway 6 in Central Otago will resume from Monday 25 January.

The work at Arrow Junction, Ladies Mile and between Lakeside Estate and Kingston was due to be completed in the evenings late last year, but had to be postponed due to bad weather.

Aspiring Highways, on behalf of Waka Kotahi, is now planning to resurface these sites during the week beginning Monday 25 January. The work will still be done at night in order to ensure minimal disruption and impact on road users.

From Monday next week, the team will be working under stop/go traffic management between 7pm and 7am, at sites near Arrow Junction, Ladies Mile and between Lakeside Estate and Kingston. As traffic volumes are lower in the evenings, delays of less than 15 minutes are expected at these sites.

“Aspiring Highways intends to complete these sites at night to minimise customer impact on this busy section,” says Mark Stewart, Waka Kotahi Central Otago Maintenance Contract Manager.

“We hope to have these sites packed up before the school term commences, however as reseal work is weather and temperature dependant we recommend road users check our Journeys website for updates.”

Other maintenance work in the area on the same week includes a small length of SH6 Gibbston Highway. The total length of this site, including traffic management will be less than 600m. The work will take less than two weeks, starting as soon as possible after a popular concert in the area has finished.

“The works are required to maintain the road surfaces and to keep everyone safe, however we are mindful of the impact they have on road users and residents.

“We thank everyone for their understanding and ask that they take care and follow the signed speed restrictions while travelling through these sites,” says Mr Stewart.

Queenstown Lakes District Council may commence utility work at the Shotover Bridge over the same period, however this is yet to be confirmed.

Details of all planned works on the state highway are available at journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Road users may have to build in additional time for their journey if they expect to come upon neighbouring work sites.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Demise Of The Tokyo Olympics

As the Covid vaccines roll out around the world, the Tokyo Olympics are looming as a major test of when (and whether) something akin to global normality can return – to international travel, to global tourism, to professional sport and to mass gatherings of human beings. Currently though, it looks like a forlorn hope that Japan will be able to host the Olympics in late July. Herd immunity on any significant scale seems possible only by December 2021, at the earliest... More>>

 

New Zealand Government: Cook Islanders To Resume Travel To New Zealand

The Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands Mark Brown have announced passengers from the Cook Islands can resume quarantine-free travel into New Zealand from 21 January, enabling access to essential services such ... More>>

ALSO:

A New Year: No politicians at Rātana in 2021

Annual celebrations at Rātana pā will be different this year, amid a decision to hold an internal hui for church adherents only… More>>

ALSO:

Government: Pre-Departure Testing Extended To All Passengers To New Zealand

To further protect New Zealand from COVID-19, the Government is extending pre-departure testing to all passengers to New Zealand except from Australia, Antarctica and most Pacific Islands, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. More>>

ALSO:

Covid: Border Exception for 1000 International Students

The Government has approved an exception class for 1000 international tertiary students, degree level and above, who began their study in New Zealand but were caught offshore when border restrictions began....More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 